Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 51,645 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 51,645 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $55.73 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.