Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.46.

Shares of VLO opened at $109.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.70. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

