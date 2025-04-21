J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 12,649 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Ferguson worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Ferguson by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 106,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $164.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.15. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.84%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.