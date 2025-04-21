Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1063 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 80.2% increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06.

KKPNY stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

