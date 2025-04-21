ClearAlpha Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $553,572,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,989,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,529,000 after buying an additional 260,071 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

