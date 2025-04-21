Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,923 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

