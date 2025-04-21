Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $287,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $161.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average is $178.46. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

