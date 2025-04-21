Stifel Financial Corp Has $428.56 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $428,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 41,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 229,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 448,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,291,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 79,963 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

XOM opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. The company has a market cap of $462.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

