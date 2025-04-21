OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

RSP opened at $162.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

