Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Price

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. Revvity has a 1 year low of $89.61 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Revvity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

