iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MBS ETF worth $154,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,953,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,137,000 after buying an additional 298,394 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3309 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

