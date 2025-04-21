Ostrum Asset Management Purchases 7,005 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ostrum Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.3% of Ostrum Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,582,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 42,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Eaton by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,421,000 after purchasing an additional 429,701 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $268.15 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

