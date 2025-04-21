Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WWW. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $10.80 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

