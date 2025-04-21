IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.