Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.922 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$65.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.35. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.82 and a twelve month high of C$75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

