Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $322,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 759.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 98,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $158.34 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,501,465.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.