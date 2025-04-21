Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $9,833,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 585.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,057.17.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $772.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $852.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $970.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

