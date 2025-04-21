State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 102,932 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,932 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

