U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

USEG opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

