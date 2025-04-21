Short Interest in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Declines By 19.6%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,140,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 32,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.15.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triata Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,377,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,749 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,891 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VNET Group by 610.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,198,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

