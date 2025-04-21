Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,554.75. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.3 %

VIR stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

