WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WAFD. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get WaFd alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WAFD

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that WaFd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 40.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,766,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WaFd by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 283,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WaFd by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.