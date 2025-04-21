United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 16,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.95.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

UAL stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

