Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $1,514.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,039.91.

NFLX stock opened at $973.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $894.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $336,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

