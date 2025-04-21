Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
