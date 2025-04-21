Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DFP)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.