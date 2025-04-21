VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 52.9% increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 102.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

