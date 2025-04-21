Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

OLNCF stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.