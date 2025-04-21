Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.59%.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance
OLNCF stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
