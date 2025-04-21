Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $34.30 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $584.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

