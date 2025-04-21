Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
HBANL stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- D-Wave Quantum Slides on Chip News: Opportunity to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Momentum Stocks That Could Soar Post-Market Volatility
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Duolingo Stock: EdTech Growth Meets Subscription Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.