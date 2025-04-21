Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANL stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

