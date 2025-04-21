DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of BLBD opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

