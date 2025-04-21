Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $338.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.31 and a 200 day moving average of $358.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

