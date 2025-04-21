The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $58.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.