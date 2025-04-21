Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 0.1% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

