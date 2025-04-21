J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $875.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $748.02 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $930.31 and a 200-day moving average of $985.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

