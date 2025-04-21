Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,911 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

CMG opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.