J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 22,591 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $67,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

MSI stock opened at $420.59 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

