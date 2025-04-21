Soros Capital Management LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Soros Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 132,843 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

