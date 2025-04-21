Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,110 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after purchasing an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

NIKE Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

