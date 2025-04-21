Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 375 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.4% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

