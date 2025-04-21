Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 516,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

