Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,410 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.4% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vera Therapeutics worth $237,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 487,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 4,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 837,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 253,421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.