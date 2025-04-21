Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 379 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 179,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,024.03.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $994.50 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $706.17 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $975.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.37. The company has a market capitalization of $441.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

