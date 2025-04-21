WPWealth LLP Sells 312 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WPWealth LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $254.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

