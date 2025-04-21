Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 427,781 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,781 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.51% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $350,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,978,000 after buying an additional 491,966 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after buying an additional 2,177,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Argus set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

