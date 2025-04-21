Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,089 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $259,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $585.38 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.56.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

