MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Up 20.5% in March

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.96. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

