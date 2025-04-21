PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PreveCeutical Medical Price Performance

PRVCF opened at $0.02 on Monday. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; BSV Peptide Program that targets cancer progression; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

