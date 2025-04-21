Head-To-Head Review: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 1.57% 0.65% 0.09% BV Financial 23.83% 6.09% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and BV Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $57.53 million 4.40 $2.14 million $0.05 96.80 BV Financial $37.70 million 4.02 $11.72 million $1.09 13.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BV Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. BV Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.4% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BV Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of BV Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BV Financial beats Sterling Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

