Natixis Purchases 40,359 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3,249.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,359 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,342,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after buying an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,068,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after buying an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $127.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.32 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

