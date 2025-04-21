Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Drops By 16.7%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

